First Russian Jailed for Military Enlistment Arson Attacks

A Russian court has handed down the country's first jail sentence for arson of a military enlistment office amid a string of attacks nationwide sparked by the invasion of Ukraine.

Around 70 military recruitment centers and government buildings have been attacked across Russia since the country launched its invasion on Feb. 24 and ordered a “partial” mobilization of reservists on Sept. 21, according to independent media estimates.

Ilya Farber was found guilty of throwing Molotov cocktails at a draft office and a military enlistment office in central Russia’s republic of Udmurtia in May, causing a fire and property damage, the regional court said Wednesday.

The court sentenced Farber to three years and two months in penal colony.