Wagner Mercenary Group Hosts Pro-War Lectures for Schoolchildren

The Russian mercenary organization Wagner Group hosted a series of pro-war lectures for schoolchildren in its newly opened headquarters in St. Petersburg, Telegram news channel SOTA reported on Tuesday.

A SOTA video of the event shows a group of bored-looking school children listening to various speeches justifying Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including some delivered via video link by pro-Russian officials in occupied regions of Ukraine.

Some of the children attending can be seen playing with toys, gaming on their phones and, in some cases, resting their eyes during the event.



In their speeches, different lecturers underscored the role of the West in bringing about the conflict and claimed that the EU and its allies wanted to "destroy" Russia’s future by "killing children."