Russian Army Endorses Return of Soviet-Era School Military Training – Reports

Russia’s Defense Ministry supports reinstating Soviet-era basic military training in high schools, pro-Kremlin media reported Tuesday, citing correspondence between lawmakers and army officers.

Russia retired the so-called “initial military training” program — which taught teens to respond to a nuclear or chemical attack, provide first aid and handle firearms — in 1993. Several attempts to revive the course in the years since have so far failed to gain traction.

Sergei Mironov, the head of the A Just Russia party and a vocal supporter of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, is the latest figure to champion the reintroduction of basic military training in high schools.

“Adding this subject would systematically prepare citizens for a possible confrontation with the enemy,” he told the pro-Kremlin Izvestia daily.

Mironov has secured the backing of Deputy Defense Minister Valery Gerasimov, who said his ministry would support legislative proposals to reinstate the high school basic training, according to Izvestia.

Gerasimov suggested that schools should allocate at least 140 hours of basic training for 10th and 11th graders, Izvestia reported, citing his letter endorsing Mironov’s proposal.