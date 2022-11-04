Russian Strikes Leave 4.5 Million Without Power in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of "energy terrorism" on Thursday night, after renewed strikes on the country's energy infrastructure left some 4.5 million people without power.

"Tonight, about 4.5 million consumers have been temporarily disconnected from energy consumption," Zelensky said in his daily evening address.

"The very fact that Russia is resorting to energy terrorism shows the weakness of our enemy. They cannot beat Ukraine on the battlefield, so they try to break our people this way," Zelensky said.

For weeks Russian forces have rained missiles and explosive drones onto Ukrainian cities, apparently in the hope of undermining public morale and support for the Kyiv government's execution of the war as the winter takes its grip.

Russian strikes over the past month have destroyed around a third of the country's power stations. The government has urged Ukrainians to conserve electricity as much as possible.

Ahead of Thursday's meeting of the Group of Seven industrialized powers, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the G7 would help Ukraine with items including generators and heaters to survive the winter.

As fighting focused increasingly on Russia-held Kherson, Kyiv on Thursday also condemned the "mass forced relocation" of its citizens living in regions occupied by Russia.