Tech Giant Yandex Reports Rising Revenues Despite Sanctions

Russian tech group Yandex announced on Thursday that its revenues continued to climb during the third quarter, despite Russia being under Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.

The company's revenues rose 46% compared to the third quarter of last year, reaching 113.2 billion rubles ($2.1 billion).

Yandex – often dubbed "Russia's Google" – employs around 20,000 people and is Russia's main taxi and food delivery service, in addition to running online retail sites and the country's top search engine.

The group said its "e-commerce, mobility and delivery service" rose 49% in this trimester, taking advantage of its competitors leaving the Russian market over the Ukraine offensive.

It did, however, acknowledge difficult working conditions.

"Current geopolitical tensions and their impact on the Russian and global economy have created an exceptionally challenging environment for our business, team and shareholders," its statement said, adding that the future remained "uncertain."