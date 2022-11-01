Moldova Expels Russian Diplomat Over Ukraine Missile Debris

Moldova has expelled a Russian diplomat after debris from a Russian missile shot down by Ukrainian air defenses landed on the northern tip of the country’s territory.

Ukraine said it was subjected to a "massive" wave of missile strikes Monday, with more than 50 cruise missiles launched at targets across the country including Kyiv’s power and water supplies.

The Moldovan interior ministry said one of those missiles fell on the village of Naslavcea close to the Moldovan-Ukrainian border on Monday, blowing out several houses’ windows but not causing any injuries.

Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu announced the expulsion of a Russian diplomat in protest of Moscow’s "intensified attacks" on Ukraine.

These "are having severe spillover effects on Moldova, threatening our energy and human security,” Popescu wrote on Twitter.

Russia's Ambassador to Chisinau, Oleg Vasnetsov, was summoned to the foreign ministry on Monday "and notified of our decision to declare a Russian diplomat persona non grata,” Popescu added without identifying the expelled diplomat.