Kremlin Warns Against ‘Problems’ With Ukraine, Moldova EU Candidacy

The Kremlin said Friday it hopes that Ukraine and Moldova’s already strained ties with Moscow will not be worsened by the countries' new status as candidates for European Union membership.

EU leaders on Thursday agreed to grant candidate status to Ukraine, whose outgunned military has been battling Russian forces for four months, and Moldova in a move hailed by Kyiv and Chisinau as historic. The neighboring countries had applied for EU membership days after Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the 27-member bloc’s decision was “of course an internal European matter.”

“[But] it’s very important for us that all these processes don’t bring more problems to us and more problems in the mentioned countries' relations with us,” he told reporters.

Peskov singled out Moldova — where several attacks in the Moscow-backed breakaway region of Transnistria in recent months have raised fears of the Ukraine war spilling across the border — for what he called increasing hostility toward Russia.