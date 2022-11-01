Jailed Kremlin Critic Navalny Returned to Solitary Confinement for Seventh Time

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said Tuesday that he had been placed in solitary confinement for the seventh time in several months.

The opposition figure, who is serving a nine-year prison sentence on charges of fraud, parole violations and contempt of court, said that he had just been released from his most recent spell in solitary confinement when officers ordered his return less than a week later.

Navalny said on his Twitter account, which is run by close associates, that he was put in solitary confinement cell the for "sweeping the exercise yard poorly and insulting Сriminal Investigator Lieutenant Neimovich by calling him 'Lieutenant Neimovich' instead of addressing him by his first name and patronymic."

Navalny was placed in solitary confinement several times in August and September, following his attempts to establish a labor union for inmates at his penal colony in the Vladimir region, near Moscow.