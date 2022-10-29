Russia Accuses U.K. of Being Involved in Nord Stream Explosions

Russia did not provide any evidence, but considers the U.K. as one of the most unfriendly countries, with relations sinking to almost non-existent levels since the Kremlin sent troops to Ukraine.

The Russian army on Saturday accused the U.K. of being "involved" in explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipes, alleging the same British military specialists had helped Ukraine plan a drone attack on Moscow's Black Sea Fleet.

"Representatives of this unit of the British Navy took part in the planning, provision and implementation of a terrorist attack in the Baltic Sea on Sept. 26 that blew up the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines," Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Russia has said Western countries have not allowed it to take part in international investigations of the explosions.

Instead, it has for weeks alluded that its special services have a different version of what caused the September explosions, while some Western countries have called it sabotage and pointed at Russia.