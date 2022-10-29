Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Accuses U.K. of Being Involved in Nord Stream Explosions

By AFP
Axel Schmidt / Nord Stream 2

The Russian army on Saturday accused the U.K. of being "involved" in explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipes, alleging the same British military specialists had helped Ukraine plan a drone attack on Moscow's Black Sea Fleet. 

Russia did not provide any evidence, but considers the U.K. as one of the most unfriendly countries, with relations sinking to almost non-existent levels since the Kremlin sent troops to Ukraine.

  "Representatives of this unit of the British Navy took part in the planning, provision and implementation of a terrorist attack in the Baltic Sea on Sept. 26 that blew up the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines," Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement. 

Russia has said Western countries have not allowed it to take part in international investigations of the explosions. 

Instead, it has for weeks alluded that its special services have a different version of what caused the September explosions, while some Western countries have called it sabotage and pointed at Russia.

