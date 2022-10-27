Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russia's Use of Iranian Drones in Ukraine 'Appalling': Blinken

By AFP
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during an event to celebrate Diwali in the Ben Franklin Room at the State Department, Wednesday, Oct. 26. TASS

Russia's use of Iranian drones in Ukraine is "appalling," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday, adding that the United States and allies would seek to block such shipments.

Russia has used the drones to "kill Ukrainian civilians and destroy the infrastructure they rely on for electricity, for water, for heat. It's appalling," Blinken said during a visit to Ottawa.

"Canada and the United States will keep working with our allies and partners to expose, to deter and to counter Iran's provision of these weapons," he vowed.

Kyiv and its Western allies have repeatedly accused Moscow of using Iranian-made drones in attacks on Ukraine in recent weeks.

Ukraine has said around 400 Iranian drones have already been used against the civilian population of Ukraine, and Moscow has ordered around 2,000.

Tehran has rejected the allegation, its Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian saying this week: "We have not supplied Russia with any weapons or drones for use in the war against Ukraine."

"If... it becomes clear to us that Russia has used Iranian drones in the war against Ukraine, we will definitely not be indifferent about this issue," he added.

The United States, alongside Britain and the European Union, have already imposed sanctions on Iran over the issue of drones.

Last month, Kyiv decided to significantly reduce its diplomatic relations with Tehran over alleged arms deliveries to Moscow.

Read more

DIRTY BOMB

Putin Urges IAEA to Visit Ukraine Over 'Dirty Bomb' Claims

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that a mission of the UN's atomic agency should inspect Ukraine's nuclear sites "as fast as possible", reiterating...
DANGEROUS DECADE

Putin Says Decade Ahead 'Most Dangerous' Since WWII

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that the coming decade will be the "most dangerous" since the end of World War II, while accusing the West...
promise of freedom

‘There’s No Way Back’: Wagner Group Looks to Russia's Jails to Bolster Ukraine Force

Andrei had been serving his second prison term in St. Petersburg for car theft when he was released and sent to the frontline in Ukraine. The 22-year-old...
shifting geopolitics

EU Chief Courts Moscow's Central Asia Allies

EU chief Charles Michel called on Thursday for closer ties with Central Asia on his first official visit to Kazakhstan, the main economic powerhouse in...