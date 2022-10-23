Support The Moscow Times!
Two Pilots Dead After Russian Jet Crashes into Building in Siberia

By AFP
Military plane crashes into residential building in Irkutsk, Russia TASS

Two pilots were killed after a Russian jet conducting a test flight crashed Sunday into a two-storey building in the city of Irkutsk in southern Siberia, the regional governor said.

The incident comes days after a military jet crashed into a block of flats in the Russian town of Yeysk, killing more than a dozen people, including children.

"A Su category plane hit a two-storey building in Irkutsk on Przhevalskogo street," governor Igor Kobzev said on social media, with the local department of the emergencies ministry clarifying that a "Su-30 aircraft crashed during a test flight". 

Kobzev later said that two pilots were killed in the crash but local residents were unharmed. 

He posted a video of the building, which he described as a "private home for two families of 100 metres squared", with smoke billowing against a dark sky. 

Firefighters were seen at the scene, working to extinguish the fire that broke out after the crash. 

Russia's investigative committee, which probes major crimes, said in a statement that it had launched a criminal case over the incident.

