Appetite for 'De-Russification' Builds in Ukraine

At a bookshop in Kyiv, 33-year-old Yulia Sydorenko was dumping an entire collection of old books – some gifts from childhood friends – that have recently lost their appeal.

Why? They were written in Russian.

"Since February 24, Russian books have no place in my house," Sydorenko said, referring to the day Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine.

"I got them for my 20th birthday with inscriptions from my friends. I took pictures of them," she said of the books she once treasured.

Showing a collection of children's books, she said she was convinced her children "will never read Russian tales now."

Sydorenko is among a steady stream of people hauling piles of books, sometimes by the suitcase or carload, to the Siayvo bookshop.

Inspired by customers who wanted to clear out unwanted sections of their home libraries, the bookstore decided to recycle Russian-language books, giving the paper a new lease of life and helping the army.

"In two months, we collected 25 tons of books. Their recycling brought in 100,000 hryvnias (2,700 euros)," Iryna Sazonova, the shop's owner, told AFP.

Following the annexation of Crimea by Russia and the Donbas war in 2014, Ukraine embarked on dismantling Soviet-era monuments and changing place names.

But since February, Ukrainians are contemplating the presence of Russian in private and public spaces, even though 19% of Ukrainians say their native language is Russian.

The Bulgakov Museum, where famed Kyiv-born Russian writer Mikhail Bulgakov lived for 13 years, has come under pressure, with the National Writers' Union of Ukraine moving to close it down.

Bulgakov is accused of being imperialist and anti-Ukrainian, notably in his novel "The White Guard" which is at the heart of the museum's main exhibition.

"War is black and white, but in art, nuances are essential," the museum's director Lyudmila Gubianuri told AFP.

"There are many nuances with Bulgakov's works, but people tend to ignore them," she said.

Gubianuri accepts that the museum must adapt to reflect the challenges of the situation.

"Our team is working on a new concept which will be established in dialogue with the public," she said.