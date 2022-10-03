Chechen Leader Kadyrov Says Sending Teenage Sons to Ukraine War

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said Monday he would send his teenage sons, including his 14-year-old son Adam, to fight in Ukraine.

“It's time to prove themselves in a real fight and I only welcome this desire,” Kadyrov, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin and vocal backer of the war, said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

"They will soon go to the frontline and will be on the most difficult sections of the contact line," he said, adding that his statement was addressed to “vain talkers who claimed my loved ones weren't taking part in the special military operation.”

He said Akhmat (16), Eli (15) and Adam (14) have been trained for combat "almost from their youngest years" and insisted he was "not joking."

Kadyrov's announcement comes days after he suggested that Russia should consider using low-yield nuclear weapons in Ukraine after Russian forces withdrew from the strategically important city of Lyman in the occupied Donetsk region.