Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Pro-Russian Officials in Ukraine Claim Victory in Annexation Votes

By AFP
Zaporizhzhia Region Central Election Commision Chair Galina Danilchenko announces the results of a Zaporizhzhia Region referendum on joining Russia at the Shevchenko Palace of Culture TASS

Officials in four Moscow-occupied regions of Ukraine on Tuesday claimed victory in referendums for a merger with Russia amid international condemnation of sham ballots.

The local poll body in the southern Zaporizhzhia region said 93.11 percent of voters opted for Russian annexation after all ballots were counted. 

It said however that this was a preliminary result.

In Kherson, also in the south, authorities said 87.05 percent of voters opted for Russian annexation after a vote count was completed.

In the eastern Luhansk region controlled by pro-Russia separatists, 98.42 percent opted for annexation by Russia, Russian news agencies said, citing local authorities.

"It is clear" that Luhansk will return to the Russian fold, Leonid Pasechnik, the leader of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic, said on Telegram.

In the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, the poll body said 99.23 percent of voters opted for Russian annexation after all ballots were counted, according to news agencies.

Denis Pushilin, the Kremlin-backed separatist leader in Donetsk, said: "We have all wanted this for a very long time", according to Russia's state-run news agency RIA Novosti.

He welcomed what he called the "colossal" result, saying: "We are reuniting with our great homeland, with great Russia".

The United Nations meanwhile said it was "committed" to Ukraine's "territorial integrity" within "recognised" borders.

Read more

'REFERENDUMS'

Kremlin Proxies Claiming Victory in 'Sham' Annexation Votes

Kremlin-installed authorities were already claiming victory Tuesday in annexation votes in Ukrainian regions under Russian control, as Moscow warned it...
no refresher

Russia Sends Mobilized Men to Ukraine Front After Days of Training – Activists

Russia is sending newly mobilized recruits to the front after just days of training or none at all, rights activists said nearly a week into the country&rsquo...
nationwide tensions

‘Ust-Ilimsk’s Che Guevara’: Violence Flares Across Russia Amid Mobilization

A shooting at an enlistment office in Siberia on Monday was the most violent episode of a spate of arson attacks and protests that have flared across Russia...
door to door

In Photos: Occupied Ukrainian Regions Vote in 'Sham' Annexation Referendums

Russian proxies in occupied Ukraine are staging a five-day referendum to determine whether they wish to be annexed by Russia.

Voting has been underway...