Siberian Enlistment Officer Shot as Recruitment Offices Torched Across Russia

A Siberian enlistment officer has been shot and seriously wounded during Russia’s military call-up, regional authorities said Monday as discontent over President Vladimir Putin’s draft continues to spread into far-flung regions.

Gruesome footage from an Irkutsk region military recruitment office showed a man in fatigues shooting another man point-blank and sending others scattering from the assembly hall.

The shooting marks one of the most dramatic instances of outrage over Putin’s draft of around 300,000 reservists for battle in Ukraine.

Since Putin made the surprise announcement Wednesday, at least 20 recruitment offices were torched across Russia’s 11 time zones, according to the independent news website Mediazona and The Moscow Times' Russian service.

Thousands of Russians have also taken to the streets in protest. The North Caucasus republic of Dagestan, the region with the highest known number of troops killed in the Ukraine war, became a flashpoint of anti-draft protests over the weekend with more than 100 reported detentions.

Igor Kobzev, the governor of the Irkutsk region 5,000 kilometers east of Moscow, said chief enlistment officer Alexander Yeliseyev was critically wounded and is now fighting for his life as a result of the shooting.