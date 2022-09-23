Anti-Draft Protesters Block Highway in Russia’s Dagestan

Russians protesting President Vladimir Putin’s “partial” call-up of reservists to fight in Ukraine blocked traffic on a highway in the North Caucasus republic of Dagestan, reports said Thursday.

The demonstration in the village of Babayurt is the latest example of anger over Putin’s orders to mobilize hundreds of thousands of new troops in his faltering attempts to seize and control Ukrainian territory.

A video snippet posted on Dagestani activist Ruslan Akhalchi’s Telegram messaging app channel showed a small crowd standing on a four-lane roadway with trucks idling on each side.

“The highway is closed,” a voice behind the camera was heard saying in a longer version of the video circulating online.

Residents blocked the federal highway after heated arguments outside Babayurt’s military recruitment office, Dagestan’s Chernovik weekly reported, citing the villagers. Video of the altercation showed men arguing over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with one saying “I don’t want to go” and another dismissing the war as “politics.”

Chernovik later said that law enforcement officers cleared the highway of protesters. There were no reports of detentions.