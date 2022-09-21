Dozens Detained as Russians Protest Mobilization in Siberia, Far East

Dozens of people have been detained across Russia on Wednesday as residents of Siberia and the Far East rallied against a “partial” military mobilization declared by President Vladimir Putin for the war in Ukraine.

According to the independent OVD-Info police monitor, at least 66 protesters have been detained nationwide so far.

In the Siberian city of Irkutsk, at least 10 of 60 protesters who gathered at a central square were detained, according to local activists.

Small groups of protesters also gathered in Ulan-Ude, the capital of the republic of Buryatia; Yakutsk, the capital of the republic of Sakha; and the Far East city of Khabarovsk, the 7x7 news outlet reported.

Protesters in Ulan-Ude were seen carrying handwritten signs reading “No war! No mobilization!” and “Our husbands, fathers and brothers don’t want to kill other husbands and fathers.”