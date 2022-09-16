Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Putin Says 'No Hurry' to Finish Ukraine Military Campaign

By AFP
Russia's President Vladimir Putin gives a news conference following a SCO Heads of State Council summit at the Samarkand Tourist Centre, Uzbekistan TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday there were no plans to adjust Russia's military operations in Ukraine despite a counter-offensive, saying Moscow was in no rush to finish the campaign.

"The plan is not subject to adjustment," Putin told reporters during a regional summit in Uzbekistan.

"Our offensive operations in Donbas itself do not stop. They are going at a slow pace... the Russian army is occupying newer and newer territories," Putin said.

"We are not in a hurry... there are no changes."

Putin said Russia was "not fighting with a full army" but only contract soldiers, and said the main goal of the campaign remained "the liberation of the entire territory of Donbas".

He accused Ukrainian forces of attempts to carry out "terrorist acts" and damage Russian civilian infrastructure.

"We are really quite restrained in our response to this, for the time being," Putin said. "If the situation continues to develop in this way, the response will be more serious."

Read more

grim evidence

Ukraine Says Graves and ‘Torture Centers’ Found in Recaptured East

Zelensky likened the mass grave to deaths seen in the cities of Bucha and Mariupol, which have become symbols of Russian atrocities.
WAR CONDEMNATION

India's Modi Tells Putin Now Is 'Not a Time For War'

India has shied away from explicitly condemning Russia for the invasion.
slowing inflation

Russia’s Central Bank Slashes Interest Rates to 7.5%

The key rate continues to fall nearly seven months after the Bank raised it to a historic 20% following the invasion of Ukraine.
fatal blast

Russia-Installed Officials Killed in Occupied Ukraine

At least five officials have been killed in Russian-occupied or separatist-held areas of Ukraine on Friday alone.