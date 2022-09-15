Russia Rescinds Independent Novaya Gazeta's Online Media License

Russia’s Supreme Court on Thursday revoked the online media license of independent news outlet Novaya Gazeta, the publication said in a statement.

Novaya Gazeta, which is one of Russia’s leading independent media outlets and is headed by Nobel Prize-winning journalist Dmitry Muratov, suspended its reporting in March after receiving two warnings from Russia’s state communications watchdog Roskomnadzor.

The government agency accused the publication of failing to comply with the country’s “foreign agents” law and later initiated the lawsuit against it.