Russia Puts Opposition Leader Roizman Under De-Facto House Arrest

A court in Yekaterinburg placed the city’s former mayor and opposition figurehead Yevgeny Roizman under de-facto house arrest Thursday, local media outlet E1.ru reported.

Roizman, 59, was detained at his apartment in Yekaterinburg a day earlier on charges of “discrediting” the Russian Armed Forces — a wartime censorship law used to stifle domestic criticism of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Under the measures announced by the court, Kremlin critic Roizman is only allowed to leave his apartment once a day, right before midnight, for one minute.

He was also prohibited from using any means of communication, including the internet, and attending public events.

“All of you understand that everything that is going on is beyond all legal norms. In reality, I haven’t done anything wrong,” E1.ru quoted Roizman as saying during the hearing.

At least two people holding posters reading “Freedom to Roizman! Hands off!” and “Freedom to Yevgeny Roizman” were arrested outside of the court building, human rights watchdog OVD-Info reported, while supporters inside chanted “Freedom!” and applauded the politician.