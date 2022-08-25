Russian Court Restricts Internet Access for Opposition Leader Roizman

Updates to correct the court decision.

A court in Yekaterinburg restricted internet access and freedom of movement for the city’s former mayor and opposition figurehead Yevgeny Roizman on Thursday, local media outlet E1.ru reported.

Roizman, 59, was detained at his apartment in Yekaterinburg a day earlier on charges of “discrediting” the Russian Armed Forces — a wartime censorship law used to stifle domestic criticism of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Under the measures announced by the court, Roizman was prohibited from using any means of communication, including the internet, and attending public events. Despite widespread expectations that Roizman would be arrested ahead of a trial, the Kremlin critic was allowed to walk free.

“All of you understand that everything that is going on is beyond all legal norms. In reality, I haven’t done anything wrong,” E1.ru quoted Roizman as saying during the hearing.

At least two people holding posters reading “Freedom to Roizman! Hands off!” and “Freedom to Yevgeny Roizman” were arrested outside of the court building, human rights watchdog OVD-Info reported, while supporters inside chanted “Freedom!” and applauded the politician.