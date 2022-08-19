Russia to Build NW’s ‘Largest’ Military-Patriotic Youth Education Center

Russian authorities are building the “largest” military-patriotic youth education center in the country’s northwest amid a wider militarization of young Russians that has accelerated since Russia invaded Ukraine, pro-Kremlin media has reported. The Avangard teaching center in the Vologda region is expected to hold its first training camp in 2023, with 5,000 children and teens expected to go through its doors every year, according to the World War II-themed news website pobedarf.ru. High school and college students there will practice shooting sports, learn navigation skills and gain knowledge in robotics and the use of drones, Vologda region Governor Oleg Kuvshinnikov was quoted as saying.

Military-patriotic educational center Avangard in Moscow region. avangard.center

“We’ve started to create the largest training and methodological center of military-patriotic education [in northwest Russia] on the instructions of President Vladimir Putin and with the support of the Russian Defense Ministry,” he said. “We will prepare high school and college students for military service, military-patriotic education and physical development,” Kuvshinnikov said at a teachers’ council this week. The first Avangard teaching center opened at a sprawling military-themed park outside Moscow in 2020. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in May of this year that the Avangard military-patriotic youth education centers would be built in other Russian cities with populations of more than 100,000.