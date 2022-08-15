Navalny Says Placed in Solitary Confinement

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said Monday he had been placed in a punishment cell following his efforts to create a labor union in jail.

Navalny is serving a nine-year prison sentence in a strict regime penal colony near the Russian town of Vladimir on embezzlement charges that he and his allies say are politically motivated.

"Greetings from solitary confinement," Navalny wrote on his social media, saying that officially he was placed in an isolation cell for breaking the dress code and unbuttoning the top button of his prison robe.

He said he will remain in confinement for three days, but prison authorities warned that it could "become my permanent residence" unless "I reconsider my attitude."

Navalny described his cell as a tiny "concrete kennel" where it is "very hot and there's almost no air."

"There's only a mug and a book in my cell. I only get a spoon and a plate at mealtimes," he said.