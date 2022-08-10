Russian Police Detain, Raid House of State TV Protester Ovsyannikova

Russian police have detained and raided the house of Marina Ovsyannikova, the former state television producer who protested the war in Ukraine in a live news broadcast, her lawyer said Wednesday.

Ovsyannikova, 44, became well known in Russia and abroad in March after staging an anti-war picket during a primetime news broadcast on state broadcaster Channel One, where she was employed as a producer at the time.

“At 6 in the morning while I was still sleeping, dozens of employees of the Investigative Committee and the police stormed into my house. They showed an order for the raid,” Ovsyannikova wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

“They scared my little daughter. Now I am being taken to the Investigative Committee,” she added.

She was later detained after authorities launched a criminal case on distributing “fakes” about the Russian Armed Forces against her, her lawyer told AFP.

"A criminal case has been launched," lawyer Dmitry Zakhvatov told AFP, adding they were now waiting for investigators to decide on a pre-trial measure for the mother-of-two.