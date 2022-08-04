Italian Doctors Confirm Ex-Putin Aide’s Rare Disease as Poisoning Not Ruled Out

Italian doctors have confirmed the rare neurological disorder that debilitated President Vladimir Putin’s former senior aide as authorities continue to await in-depth test results to rule out poisoning, according to a family friend and Italian media.

Veteran reformer and former Kremlin climate envoy Anatoly Chubais, 67, was hospitalized with what he said was Guillain-Barré syndrome over the weekend. Chubais resigned and left Russia in March in the highest-level resignation of its kind following President Vladimir Putin’s order to invade Ukraine.

“Doctors finally confirmed his diagnosis: Guillain-Barré syndrome,” television personality Ksenia Sobchak wrote on her Telegram channel Wednesday, attaching a photo of Chubais in his hospital bed.

The cause of Guillain-Barré syndrome, in which the immune system attacks the nerves and causes rapid-onset muscle weakness, is not yet known and recovery can take years.