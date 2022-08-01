Ex-Putin Aide Chubais Hospitalized With Rare Neurological Disorder

Veteran reformer and former Kremlin climate envoy Anatoly Chubais has been hospitalized with a suspected rare neurological disorder, several reports have said.

Chubais, 67, quit his post and left Russia in March — the highest-level resignation of its kind following President Vladimir Putin’s orders to invade Ukraine. He gained notoriety in post-Soviet Russia for overseeing painful economic reforms under former President Boris Yeltsin and holding several high-profile posts since the early 1990s.

Chubais was placed in intensive care in an undisclosed European hospital with Guillain-Barre syndrome, family friend and television personality Ksenia Sobchak cited him as saying on her Telegram channel Sunday.

He told Sobchak he was in "moderately severe" but "stable" condition.

Sobchak cited his wife, Avdotya Smirnova, as saying that he fell ill suddenly, with numbness in his arms and legs.

Guillain-Barre is a syndrome in which the immune system damages the peripheral nervous system and causes rapid-onset muscle weakness. The cause of the disease is not yet known and recovery can take years.