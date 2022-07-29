Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Ukraine Reduces Russian Soldier's Life Sentence to 15 Years

Vadim Shishimarin in court. Oleg Petrasyuk / EPA / TASS

A Ukrainian court on Friday reduced to 15 years a life sentence handed down to a Russian soldier for pre-meditated murder in the country's first war crimes trial.

Vadim Shishimarin, 21, was sentenced to life in prison in May after being found guilty of fatally shooting a 62-year-old civilian in northeastern Ukraine in the early days of the war. His lawyer had vowed to appeal the verdict, arguing that "societal pressure" had influenced the verdict.

"According to the result of the appellate review, the appeal filed by the defense was partially satisfied," a statement on the Kyiv court of appeals' website said Friday.

The Russian soldier "was sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment," the court said.

Shishimarin, a native of Siberia’s Irkutsk region, claimed he shot Ukrainian civilian Oleksandr Shelipov under pressure from another soldier as they tried to retreat and escape back into Russia from Ukraine’s Sumy region.

In May, the Kremlin said it was unable to help Shishimarin.

"We have no way to protect his interests on the ground," President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, vowing to pursue “other channels.”

The United Nations documented over 5,000 killings of civilians in Ukraine since the Kremlin launched the invasion in February. 

Moscow denies targeting civilians and says it attacks military infrastructure in Ukraine.

AFP contributed reporting.

Read more about: Ukraine war

Read more

united front

Zelensky Urges G7 To Help End Ukraine War by Winter

The G7 also said Moscow must allow grain shipments and let Ukrainians taken to Russia against their will to return home.
seeking compensation

Ukraine’s Richest Oligarch Sues Russia Over 'Stolen' Grain and Steel Assets

The Kremlin has already said Russia will not recognize any of the ECHR's rulings. 
military milestone

Russia Eyes Full Donbas Control as Sievierodonetsk Set to Fall

Ukrainian pullback from the destroyed city brings Russia a step closer to capturing all of the Luhansk region.
Shut Down

Russian IT Firms Fear Equipment Shortages as Western Sanctions Bite

Russian companies have reportedly called on the government for help purchasing “tens of thousands of servers.”

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.