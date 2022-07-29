8 Foreigners Dead in Moscow Hostel Fire

A fire at a Moscow hostel has claimed the lives of eight guests from foreign countries and injured four others, news agencies reported early Friday.

The flames broke out on the first floor of the building in southwestern Moscow due to likely equipment failure or a power grid emergency, the state-run TASS news agency cited an unnamed emergency services source as saying.

Two-hundred people reportedly evacuated from the apartment block, while eight guests of the ground-floor hostel died and four were hospitalized after jumping off the top floors of the several-story building.