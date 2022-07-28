Samsung Smartphones Disappear From Russian Stores

Samsung smartphones have disappeared from store shelves in some areas of Russia, media outlet RBC reported Thursday, as overall smartphone sales reached a decade low.

Customers in some major Russian cities are being asked to wait up to five days for deliveries, according to RBC.

Western electronics manufacturers Samsung and Apple suspended shipments to Russia earlier this year amid an exodus of international business and Western sanctions in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

While Russia has introduced a program to allow imports without approval from trademark owners, it has apparently so far been unable to provide a steady stream of Samsung products.

“Broken logistics chains, limited funding for such supplies, difficulties in customs clearance and other reasons are contributing to this,” Tatiana Skokova, head of distribution at Apple and Samsung’s wholesale distributor Merlion, told RBC.

The shortages come despite a record low in smartphone sales.

Smartphone sales in April through June fell 30% compared with the same period last year to reach a 10-year low, Vedomosti business daily reported Tuesday.

Analysts cited by the newspaper said the decline was due to falling real wages and the rising price of smartphones amid supply problems.