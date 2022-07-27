Supplies of Russia's Sputnik Light Covid Booster Run Dry

Supplies of Russia's Sputnik Light Covid-19 booster shot have run out in most regions as the country sees a new resurgence in the virus, the Kommersant business daily reported Wednesday.



Russia on Wednesday recorded over 9,000 new coronavirus infections, an increase of nearly 3,000 compared to Tuesday.

Sputnik Light consists of the first dose of Russia’s domestically manufactured, two-dose Sputnik V vaccine.

Clinics across several Russian regions interviewed by Kommersant said they either had run out or were running low on Sputnik Light.