Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Supplies of Russia's Sputnik Light Covid Booster Run Dry

Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

Supplies of Russia's Sputnik Light Covid-19 booster shot have run out in most regions as the country sees a new resurgence in the virus, the Kommersant business daily reported Wednesday.

Russia on Wednesday recorded over 9,000 new coronavirus infections, an increase of nearly 3,000 compared to Tuesday.

Sputnik Light consists of the first dose of Russia’s domestically manufactured, two-dose Sputnik V vaccine.

Clinics across several Russian regions interviewed by Kommersant said they either had run out or were running low on Sputnik Light.

Russia’s Health Ministry was unable to explain the booster’s absence, the publication said.

On Monday, the ministry’s chief visiting infectious disease specialist Vladimir Chulanov recommended first and second Sputnik V components as booster shots six months after one's previous dose. 

Health authorities only put between 10,000 and 30,000 Sputnik Light doses into circulation nationwide in July, according to Kommersant. 

An independent tracker notes that 15.2 million Russians have been revaccinated as of Wednesday, with 69 million more yet to be revaccinated.

Sputnik’s developers have said they expect the next surge in Covid-19 infections in September.

Read more about: Coronavirus

Read more

Border Restrictions

Belarus Blocks Land Border Exits

The latest restrictions are part of an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
record-setting spread

Russia Suggests Domestic Travel Ban to Slow Coronavirus

The Health Ministry later said Health Minister Mikhail Murashko's words were taken out of context.
mass vaccination

Moscow Starts Inoculating Vulnerable Workers Against Coronavirus

Health workers, teachers and social service workers receive Russia's domestically made Sputnik V vaccine.
first in line

5K Moscow Teachers, Doctors Sign Up for Coronavirus Vaccination on First Day

Mass vaccination for high-risk groups with the Sputnik V jab is expected to start in Moscow on Saturday.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.