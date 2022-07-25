Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Kremlin Says Odesa Strikes Should Not Hamper Grain Exports

By AFP
The port of Odesa after Saturday's Russian missile strike. t.me/odesacityofficial

The Kremlin said Monday that Russian strikes on Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa "should not affect" a UN-brokered deal between Moscow and Kyiv to unblock grain exports. 

"This cannot and should not affect the start of shipment," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, two days after Moscow hit the port. 

He said Moscow's strikes targeted "exclusively" military infrastructure and were "not connected with the agreement on the export of grain."

The weekend strikes on Odesa came less than a day after Moscow and Kyiv signed a landmark deal to release grain exports from Ukraine's ports. 

Western countries denounced the move, with the U.S. saying it cast "serious doubt" on Russia's commitment to the deal. 

Turkey, which helped broker the accord, said after the double cruise missile hits that it had received assurances from Moscow that Russian forces were not responsible. 

But Russia then admitted that it had struck a Ukrainian military vessel and arms delivered by Washington. 

Ukraine has denounced the strikes as "barbarism." 

Odessa is one of three export hubs designated in the agreement.

Ukrainian officials said grain was being stored in the port at the time of the strike, although the food stocks did not appear to have been hit. 

Read more about: Ukraine war , Odesa

Read more

military milestone

Russia Eyes Full Donbas Control as Sievierodonetsk Set to Fall

Ukrainian pullback from the destroyed city brings Russia a step closer to capturing all of the Luhansk region.
famine fears

Russia Is Not Preventing Ukrainian Grain Shipments, Putin Says

Ukraine is one of the world’s major exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, but shipments have been blocked since the Kremlin’s invasion.
'high-wire walk'

Ukraine War Strains Ties Between Kazakhstan and Russia

Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and Russian perceptions that the Kremlin secured the Kazakh regime during this year's political crisis have led to tensions...
by the backdoor

iPhones, Gaming Consoles Enter Russia As ‘Parallel Imports’ – Kommersant

The items were likely intended for one of the other four members of the Moscow-led Eurasian Economic Union.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.