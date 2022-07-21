Russian Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Restarted After Maintenance – Operator

The Nord Stream gas pipeline linking Russia to Germany restarted on Thursday after 10 days of maintenance work, its operator told AFP.

"It's working," a Nord Stream spokesman said, without specifying the amount of gas being delivered. The German government had feared the pipeline would not be reopened by Moscow after the scheduled work.

Europe anxiously awaited the return of Russian gas supplies at the end of scheduled work on a crucial pipeline, as heavily dependent Germany accused the Kremlin of using energy as a "weapon."

Germany feared Russia would seize the opportunity to simply keep the taps entirely or nearly shut, plunging the continent into an energy crisis.

The showdown comes amid the worst tensions between Russia and the West in several years over the invasion of Ukraine.

"Moscow is not shying away from using grain and energy deliveries as a weapon," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told reporters this week, referring to allegations Moscow was also deliberately blocking food exports from Ukraine.

"We have to be resolute in protecting ourselves."

However, enduring German reliance on Russian gas coupled with distinctly negative signals from Moscow looked set to ratchet up the pressure on Europe's top economy.

The IMF warned on Wednesday that a halt in supplies could slash 2022 GDP by 1.5%.