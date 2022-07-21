‘Door Not Shut’ to Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks – Kremlin

Russia and Ukraine still have a chance to resume peace talks, the Kremlin said Thursday, contradicting earlier comments by Moscow’s top diplomat.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said negotiations with Kyiv were still possible one day after Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said such talks “make no sense” nearly five months into Russia’s invasion of its pro-Western neighbor.

Echoing Lavrov on his visit to Iran this Wednesday, Putin accused Ukraine of unwillingness to meet previous agreements.

“Neither the president nor the minister have ever said the door to negotiations is closed,” Peskov told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency.