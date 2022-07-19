Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Toxic Wildfire Smog Blankets Russia’s Far Northeastern City Yakutsk

Updated:
Republic of Sakha (Yakutia). Russian Emergencies Ministry

The capital of Russia's Far East republic of Sakha was covered in a thick layer of harmful smog Tuesday as wildfires continued to rampage across the country’s eastern regions. 

“An excess of the maximum permissible concentrations of three kinds [of air pollutants] was revealed in the city of Yakutsk,” Natalya Borisova, the regional representative of federal consumer protection watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, was quoted as saying by local news outlet Sakha Life. 

“This is nitrogen dioxide [exceeded] by 1.3 times, as well as a slight increase in suspended particles RM-2.5 and RM-10,” said Borisova.

She advised local residents to stay indoors to avoid unnecessary exposure to toxic air, particularly during the day.

The smog in Yakutsk, a city of 280,000 located 450 kilometers south of the Arctic Circle, originates from wildfires burning in Sakha’s southern districts and the neighboring Khabarovsk region, according to the local officials cited by regional media. 

“The smoke will continue until the wind changes direction," local emergencies services chief Nikolai Egorov said during a briefing Monday, according to the Yakutia Media news agency. 

Last year’s wildfires in Russia’s northeastern regions affected an area of at least 18.8 million hectares and were deemed “record-breaking” by Greenpeace Russia.  

This “catastrophic” situation could be repeated this year if the government doesn’t take more active measures in combating the fires, the environmental advocacy group said.

Read more about: Environment , Siberia , Climate change

Read more

blazes on the horizon

Russia Forecasters Warn Over Siberia Forest Fires

Hot and dry weather across the region will lead to more forest fires this year, forecasters said, linking the blazes to climate change. 
northern blaze

In Photos: Disastrous Wildfires Sweep Siberia

The forest fires have covered an area larger than Greece and are emitting black smog that harms nearby populations.
north ablaze

Nearly 300 Wildfires in Siberia Amid Record Warm Weather

Greenpeace Russia said an area greater than the size of Portugal has been impacted by the fires.
river runs red

Massive Thermal Plant Fuel Leak Pollutes Siberian River

The fuel leak may be linked to permafrost melt, which has been accelerated by climate change.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.