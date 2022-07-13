Support The Moscow Times!
No Charging, Filming at Moscow ‘McDonald’s’ 

A customer is seen in a newly opened fast food restaurant of the Vkusno i Tochka [Delicious. Full Stop] chain in a former McDonald's outlet in Kamennoostrovsky Avenue. Valentin Yegorshin/TASS

Russia’s replacement for McDonald’s restaurants has banned visitors from charging phones and taking pictures inside, media reported Tuesday.

The series of changes at the new franchise, including a French fries shortage, follow the U.S. fast-food giant’s sale of its 850 restaurants to a Russian businessman in May over Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The brand known as “Vkusno i Tochka” (“Delicious. Full Stop”) has introduced written restrictions on its amenities, visitors at one location in central Moscow told the Podyom news website.

A screenshot of the rules for visitors published by the outlet lists “photographs and videos without management’s approval” and the “use of electrical outlets” as banned activities.

“The ban indeed exists, these are internal rules of the business,” a Vkusno i Tochka spokesperson told Podyom, noting that the rules extend to the restaurant’s “production facilities.”

“It’s related to safety and [avoiding] other visitors from being photographed,” they added. 

“Of course, we won’t prohibit a company to take photos or videos at the table, but if other visitors complain, we can take measures in accordance with the rules.”

Fifteen of the rebranded "Vkusno i Tochka" restaurants reopened in Moscow in mid-June, followed by 200 more locations across Russia later that month.

