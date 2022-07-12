Russian Court Fines Apple for Breaching Data Storage Rules

Russia has fined American tech giant Apple for failing to store Russian citizens’ personal data on Russia-based servers, Interfax reported Tuesday.

The fine comes amid Russia’s wider crackdown on Western tech companies in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine that has seen Facebook and Instagram banned as “extremist” organizations and Twitter blocked.

Moscow's Tagansky district court found Apple guilty of failing to localize Russians’ data and fined the company 2 million rubles ($34,000).

The fine is the first such penalty for Apple in Russia.

In December 2018, Apple had officially notified Russia’s communications regulator Roskomnadzor that the tech giant moved its data on Russian citizens to servers within the country.