Apple Bows to Kremlin Demands For Local Office

Apple has opened a representative office in Russia, the Roskomnadzor communications watchdog said Friday, becoming the first company to comply with the Kremlin's new rules requiring foreign technology firms to localize their operations in the country.

Under a new law, some 13 foreign technology companies are required to open local offices and fulfill a string of other technical requirements, like add a Russian-language feedback form to their website, or face hefty fines.

Critics see the law as part of Russia’s ongoing drive against big overseas technology companies, and it comes after years of mounting pressure on the likes of Apple, Google and Facebook.

Music streaming service Spotify also said it had also opened a representative office in Russia on Friday, but is yet to complete some of the law’s other technical requirements, the RBC business site reported.