Moscow Sees Rise in Covid Cases, Recommends Mask Wearing

Coronavirus cases have risen steeply in Russia's capital Moscow over the past week, the city's health authorities said.

Many of the infections are of the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.

"Over the course of the past week, there has been a 57% rise in new cases of Covid-19 compared to the previous week," Moscow social services wrote on Telegram.

"We recommend that you wear a mask in public places because the new Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 spread more rapidly from person to person."