Disputed Grain Ship Returns to Russia from Turkey

A disputed cargo ship carrying allegedly stolen grain from Ukraine has returned to Russian territorial waters, a Turkish source told AFP on Thursday, drawing angry condemnation from Kyiv.

The marinetraffic.com website showed Zhibek Zholy moving at least 20 kilometers (12 miles) away from Turkey's Black Sea port of Karasu before apparently switching off its transponder and disappearing from view.

A Turkish source said the ship reached Russian territorial waters but had not yet docked in port.

Kyiv alleges that the 7,000-ton vessel had set off from Ukraine's Kremlin-occupied port of Berdiansk after picking up confiscated wheat.

Ukraine has demanded that Turkey impound the vessel and return the allegedly stolen wheat.

But Russia claims to have "nationalized" Ukrainian state assets and to be buying crops from local farmers.

NATO member Turkey has been trying to negotiate a solution that could preserve its good relations with both Moscow and Kyiv.

It was not immediately clear what had happened to the wheat.