Russian Court Suspends Kazakh Oil Pipeline's Operations

A court in southern Russia has ordered the suspension of operations of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), a major exporter of oil from Kazakhstan, the company confirmed Wednesday.

The CPC pipeline’s work will be halted for 30 days due to “irregularities in paperwork guiding elimination of oil spill emergencies” that were uncovered by a government inspection in May, the company cited the Novorossiysk court as saying.

While the CPC maintains it had until Nov. 30 to address the irregularities, Rostransnadzor, Russia's state transportation watchdog, went ahead with a court appeal demanding the halt of CPC’s operations.

The company has vowed to will appeal the ruling.

Oil exports from the CPC terminal near Novorossiysk continued Wednesday despite the announcement, Reuters reported, citing industry sources.