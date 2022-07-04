Siberian Journalist Jailed for Military ‘Fakes’ Moved to Psychiatric Care

A Siberian journalist and activist has been moved to a psychiatric hospital while facing trial for publishing “fake news” about the Russian army, her colleagues at the RusNews media outlet said.

Maria Ponomarenko, 44, was detained in St. Petersburg in April for allegedly publishing information about the Russian bombing of a theater in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol on the “No Censorship” Telegram channel. She faces up to 10 years in prison if found guilty of spreading “fakes” about the military, charges which fall under a law passed shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Ponomarenko was sent to the hospital to undergo an inpatient psychiatric examination and will remain there for about a month, RusNews said, citing Ponomarenko’s lawyer Sergei Podolskiy.

She is currently not allowed to see or receive letters from her relatives and is only able to maintain contact with her lawyer, Podolskiy said.