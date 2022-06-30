Moscow Summons U.K. Envoy Over Johnson’s Putin Remarks: Statement

Russia on Thursday summoned Britain's ambassador to Moscow to protest at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's "offensive" remarks about President Vladimir Putin, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Russia told the envoy, Deborah Bronnert, it "firmly" opposed "the openly offensive comments by the British authorities towards Russia, its leader, its officials as well as the Russian people," the statement said.

"In polite society, it is customary to apologize for remarks of this kind," it added, as it slammed the "unacceptable insulting rhetoric."