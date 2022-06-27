Russian Demand Spikes for Pirated Microsoft Windows – Kommersant

Russia-based web searches for pirated Microsoft products including the Windows operating system have skyrocketed after the company halted sales in the country over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, the Kommersant daily reported Monday.

The U.S. tech giant behind the software that runs on over 1 billion devices worldwide announced the suspension of new sales in Russia in the early days of the war in March. In June, Microsoft said it would significantly scale down operations.

According to Kommersant, Google searches related to Windows 10 activation methods have surged by as much as 250% in the past three months.

Queries for free Excel spreadsheet downloads rose by 650% in June alone.