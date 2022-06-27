Russia in Century-First Default on Foreign Debt – Bloomberg

Russia has defaulted on its foreign debt for the first time since 1918 as Western sanctions block Moscow’s payment routes, news agency Bloomberg reported Monday.

Howeverv, it will likely take time for official confirmation that Russia has defaulted on its foreign-currency sovereign debt after the expiration of the grace period on about $100 million due Sunday.

Russia has called any default a farce, saying it has the funds and the will to pay its debts.

Russia has been cut-off from the global financial system as a result of Western sanctions on the country for its invasion of Ukraine in February.

“It’s going to be one of the big watershed defaults in history,” Hassan Malik, senior sovereign analyst at Loomis Sayles & Company LP, told Bloomberg.

“It’s a very, very rare thing, where a government that otherwise has the means is forced by an external government into default,” Malik said.

Russia could be formally declared in default if 25% of its creditors say they did not get their money. Provisions stipulate that Russia’s other foreign bonds could also be in default in that event, and bondholders could seek repayment through court.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov last week warned that a declaration of default through courts would be "tantamount to severing diplomatic ties and entering into direct conflict."

“And this would put us in a different world with completely different rules. We would have to react differently in this case — and not through legal channels,” Siluanov said Thursday.

It would be Russia's first major foreign debt default since 1918 when Bolshevik leader Vladimir Lenin refused to recognize the obligations of the deposed tsar's regime.

Russia suffered a default on public and private debt during the economic collapse of 1998.

Russia’s Finance Ministry has said it switched to a new payment system Wednesday, after the U.S. ended an exemption allowing Moscow to make the payments in dollars held in Russia.

Under the new system, the ministry transfers the ruble equivalent of the debt coupon's value to the Moscow-based National Settlement Depository that reimburses creditors in rubles at the rate of the Central Bank.

