Ukraine Hopes for EU Nod as Russia Warns Resistance ‘Futile’

EU leaders met on Thursday to discuss Ukraine's bid to join the bloc, even as tensions between Brussels and Moscow deepened over gas and Russia closed in on key cities in the embattled Donbas.

"This is a decisive moment for the European Union... A choice must be made today that will determine the future of the union, our stability, our security and our prosperity," EU council president Charles Michel told journalists ahead of the talks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he conducted a "telephone marathon" ahead of the meeting, and approval is likely even though actual membership in the bloc remains years away.

"We are waiting for the green light, Ukraine has earned candidate status," the head of the Ukrainian presidency Andriy Yermak said on Telegram.

But the potential consequences for Ukraine's allies loomed large over the talks, and ahead of the G7 and NATO meetings in the following days.

Western officials denounced Moscow's "weaponizing" of its key gas and grain exports in the conflict, with a U.S. official warning of further retaliatory measures at the G7 summit in Germany starting Sunday.

Germany ratcheted up an emergency gas plan to its second alert level, just one short of the maximum that could require rationing in Europe's largest economy after Russia slashed its supplies.

"Gas is now a scarce commodity," Economy Minister Robert Habeck told reporters, urging households to cut back on use.

A Kremlin spokesman called Berlin's statements "strange," insisting that the supply cut was to carry out maintenance and that necessary equipment from abroad had not arrived.

In Ankara meanwhile, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of "weaponizing hunger" by preventing grain shipments from leaving Ukraine ports, raising the specter of shortages worldwide.

"We are very clear that this grain crisis is urgent, that it needs to be solved within the next month. Otherwise we could see devastating consequences," Truss said after talks with her Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Moscow and Ankara have negotiated for weeks on getting millions of tonnes of desperately needed grain out of the war zone and on to Africa and the Middle East, so far to no avail.

Russia presses gains

On the ground in the Donbas, the situation was becoming increasingly urgent as Russian forces tightened their grip on the strategically important cities of Severodonetsk and twin Lysychansk across the Donets river.

Taking the two cities would give Moscow control of the whole of Lugansk, allowing Russia to press further into Donbas and potentially farther west.

Ukraine acknowledged Thursday that it had lost control of two areas from where it was defending the cities, with Russian forces now closer to encircling the industrial hubs.

Britain's defense ministry said some Ukrainian units had probably been forced to withdraw "to avoid being encircled" as troops advanced slowly but steadily toward Lysychansk.

"Russia's improved performance in this sector is likely a result of recent unit reinforcement and heavy concentration of fire," it said in its latest intelligence update.

A representative of pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine told AFP the resistance of Ukrainian forces trying to defend Lysychansk and Severodonetsk was "pointless and futile."

"At the rate our soldiers are going, very soon the whole territory of the Lugansk People's Republic will be liberated," said Andrei Marochko, a spokesman for the army of Lugansk.

'Only grannies left'

After being pushed back from Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine in the initial weeks of the invasion launched on Feb. 24, Moscow is seeking to seize a vast eastern swathe of the country.

But daily bombardments also continue elsewhere.

The northeastern city of Kharkiv near the Russian border was near empty on Wednesday, AFP reporters said, a day after shelling by Moscow's forces killed five people there.

"Last night the building next to mine collapsed from the bombardment while I was sleeping," said Leyla Shoydhry, a young woman in a park near the opera house.

Roman Pohuliay, a 19-year-old in a pink sweatshirt, said most residents had fled the city.

"Only the grannies are left," he said.

Zelensky again pressed allies Wednesday for the rapid supply of more arms, having earlier accused the Russian army of "brutal and cynical" shelling in the eastern Kharkiv region, where the governor said 15 people had been killed in a day.

In the central city of Zaporizhzhia, meanwhile, women were training to use Kalashnikov assault rifles in urban combat as Russian forces edged nearer.

"When you can do something, it's not so scary to take a machine gun in your hands," said Ulyana Kiyashko, 29, after moving through an improvised combat zone in a basement.

Lithuania in cross-hairs

Away from the battlefield, Moscow this week summoned Brussels' ambassador in a dispute with EU member Lithuania over the country's restrictions on rail traffic to the Russian outpost of Kaliningrad.

The coastal territory, annexed from Germany after World War II, is about 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers) from Moscow, and borders Lithuania and Poland but has no land border with Russia.

By blocking goods arriving from Russia, Lithuania says it is simply adhering to European Union-wide sanctions on Moscow.

The United States made clear its commitment to Lithuania as a NATO ally, while Germany urged Russia not to "violate international law" by retaliating.