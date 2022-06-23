Ukraine: As It's Happening

Support The Moscow Times!
no diplomacy

Ukraine Says Will Consider Cutting Ties With Russia

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy also said the Kremlin was paving the way for a major assault on Ukraine by recognizing two breakaway regions.
formal step

Russian MPs Greenlight Putin’s Recognition of Rebel Ukrainian Regions

A live video feed of the lower-house State Duma session showed a unanimous vote in favor of the agreements, followed by a standing ovation.
new sanctions

Ukraine Urges 'Tough Sanctions' After Putin Orders Troops Into Rebel Regions

Putin's move was quickly and widely condemned by Kyiv's allies.
displaced population

In Photos: Evacuees from Donbas Arrive in Russia

Tens of thousands of women, children and elderly have crossed the border into Russia after separatist leaders accused Ukraine of planning to invade.

