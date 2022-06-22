Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Major Russian Oil Refinery Says Struck By Ukrainian Drone

Updated:
Rostov regional Emergency Situations Ministry

One of southern Russia’s largest oil refineries said it was struck by a Ukrainian drone attack Wednesday, setting off a massive fire.

Footage published to social media showed a drone flying toward the Novoshakhtinsk refinery in the Rostov region five kilometers from the Ukrainian border before one of its facilities caught on fire.

"As a result of terrorist actions from the western border of the Rostov region, two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) attacked the technical facilities" of the plant, the Novoshakhtinsk refinery said in a statement.

It added that as a result "an explosion occurred, starting a fire."

Rostov region Governor Vasily Golubev had earlier said that fragments of two drones were later found on the territory of the refinery.

He added that work at the refinery has been suspended for an investigation and confirmed that there were no injuries in the incident.

“Employees noticed a Ukrainian drone. It crashed into the plant’s structures, after which there was an explosion and fire,” the state-run TASS news agency quoted an unnamed regional official as saying.

The regional Emergencies Ministry branch had reported that the fire broke out at around 9:25 a.m. Moscow time and was extinguished within an hour and a half.

It did not disclose the cause of the fire.

The Novoshakhtinsk refinery is reported to be one of the largest in southern Russia with a capacity of up to 7.5 million tons per year.

The latest attack follows explosions and fire at the key Transneft-Druzhba oil depot in Russia’s Bryansk region less than 100 kilometers from the Ukraine border in April.

Missile strikes on Russian territory have become more common after Moscow’s forces withdrew from Kyiv in late March and Ukrainian forces' counteroffensive approached the Russian border.

Several border regions have raised their terror threat levels in response to the attacks.

Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the attacks on Russian territory but has also not formally denied being behind them.  

AFP contributed reporting.

Read more about: Ukraine war

Read more

'most difficult situation'

Russia Tightens Noose Around Key Ukraine City on 99th Day of War

Lugansk regional governor Sergiy Gaiday said Ukrainian forces "will fight for Severodonetsk until the end."
War Crimes

Ukraine Convicts 2 Russians for Shelling Villages

The two Russian soldiers were sentenced to more than 11 years in jail.
'Russification'

Ukrainian Cell Service Cut Off in Russian-Occupied Kherson

Russian SIM cards were apparently unaffected by the latest cell phone outage.
Mounting Casualties

Russian Army Death Toll in Ukraine Tops 3,000 – Investigation

Open-source data was used to verify the deaths of 3,043 Russian servicemen.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.