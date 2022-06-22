Major Russian Oil Refinery Says Struck By Ukrainian Drone

One of southern Russia’s largest oil refineries said it was struck by a Ukrainian drone attack Wednesday, setting off a massive fire.

Footage published to social media showed a drone flying toward the Novoshakhtinsk refinery in the Rostov region five kilometers from the Ukrainian border before one of its facilities caught on fire.

"As a result of terrorist actions from the western border of the Rostov region, two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) attacked the technical facilities" of the plant, the Novoshakhtinsk refinery said in a statement.

It added that as a result "an explosion occurred, starting a fire."

Rostov region Governor Vasily Golubev had earlier said that fragments of two drones were later found on the territory of the refinery.

He added that work at the refinery has been suspended for an investigation and confirmed that there were no injuries in the incident.

“Employees noticed a Ukrainian drone. It crashed into the plant’s structures, after which there was an explosion and fire,” the state-run TASS news agency quoted an unnamed regional official as saying.