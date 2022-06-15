IKEA to Scale Down Operations in Russia, Sell Factories – RBC

Swedish furniture retailer IKEA will scale down its business operations in Russia and sell all four country-based factories, the RBC business daily reported Wednesday, citing the company’s press service.

IKEA, which employed some 15,000 people in Russia, temporarily closed its stores and suspended operations of its factories there in March amid the international fallout from Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to information obtained by RBC, the company’s management has now deemed the continuation of operations in Russia impossible due to difficulties with supply and transport logistics stemming from the war.