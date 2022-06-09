UK Fighter Captured by Pro-Russian Separatists in Ukraine

A British man fighting in Ukraine has been captured by pro-Russian separatists, an international legion backing the Kyiv government said on Wednesday.

"It was announced in the Ukrainian press that the Russians had completed a criminal investigation against three foreigners whom they were preparing to put on trial and that they risked the death penalty," Damien Magrou, spokesman for the International Legion for the Defence of Ukraine (LIDU) told AFP.

"One of the three names mentioned in the article, Andrew Hill, is a legionnaire who has a contract with the Ukrainian army," he added.

Magrou stressed that under the Geneva Convention Hill should be considered a prisoner of war, and treated as such.

According to the LIDU, Hill has been held "in captivity for some weeks" by pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.

"Executing prisoners is a war crime," it said.