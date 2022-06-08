Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Belarus Tops German Exports to Russia as Global War Backlash Hits Imports

Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency

The value of Russian imports from Belarus has surpassed that of goods arriving from Germany, news service Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

Data from Moscow’s largest trading partners shows that Russian imports have plummeted amid a global backlash against the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Figures show a 40% drop in imports to Russia in April compared to the same month in 2021, adding to earlier analysis that found Russian imports had fallen to a two-decade low.

In March, Belarusian exports to Russia totaled $1.3 billion against Germany’s $1.1 billion. 

The trend continued into April, with Belarus ramping up sales to $1.5 billion, while German imports fell to a little over $800 million in response to European Union sanctions against Russian businesses.

Falling imports were also seen elsewhere. China, which has so far refused to join international sanctions against Russia, cut exports to $3.8 billion in March and $3.7 billion in April, despite a year-to-year increase in trade turnover so far in 2022

Falling imports have contributed to the growth of Russia’s trade surplus from $20 billion in January to $45 billion in April, according to international trade groups.

“The collapse in imports is padding the current account but reflects a painful adjustment that will take time to pass through the economy,” Bloomberg economist Scott Johnson said.

"Until supply chains are reconfigured, producers will face bottlenecks and living standards are likely to deteriorate further.”

Russia has classified its own import and export data following the start of sanctions and the global business exodus which followed in their wake. 



Read more about: Sanctions

Read more

Full Speed Ahead

Russia Approaches Chinese Firms to Revive Soviet-Era Moskvitch Cars – Reports

Moscow’s mayor announced plans to bring back the model after nationalizing the city's Renault-owned car plant.
ROLLOVER

EU Extends Sanctions Anti-Russia Over Ukraine

The sanctions, which target whole sectors of the Russian economy including its valuable oil businesses, were extended to mid-2021.
The Kadyrovtsy

U.S. Sanctions Kadyrov Associates Over Human Rights Abuses

Treasury Department sanctions six companies and five individuals under Magnitsky Act.
Novichok Diplomacy

Putin, Merkel Discuss Navalny's Poisoning – Berlin

The Kremlin’s readout of the call omits any mention of Navalny in the phone conversation between Merkel and Putin.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.